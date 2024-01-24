The rally continues on Wall Street, fueled by its tech giants, while in China, things are looking rosier.

The NYSE set new records yesterday, at least the S&P500 (+0.3%) and the Nasdaq 100 (+0.4%), because the Dow Jones lost a little ground due to the fall in its bank stocks. The ten biggest US shares closed in the green yesterday, which helps. The S&P500 has gained 2.5% since the start of the year, while the Equities S&P500 is down 0.5%. This means, in other words, that the big stocks have regained power, outperforming the market by just over 3% in three weeks.

Futures on Wall Street are up by 0.4% this morning for the Dow Jones and 0.8% for the Nasdaq 100, following Netflix's announcement of significant subscriber additions in the fourth quarter.

Netflix's shares surged 10.6% in premarket trading after the streaming service reported earnings of $2.11 per diluted share for Q4, a substantial increase from $0.12 in the previous year, although slightly below the expected $2.22. The company's revenue also increased to $8.83 billion from $7.85 billion year-over-year, beating the forecast of $8.71 billion. It managed to get 13.1 million new subscribers in Q4, ahead of expectations.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng scored a second consecutive session of gains, for the first time in 2024. We shouldn't be too quick to declare victory, however, as gains tend to be volatile. In addition, the rise is partly due to the news that Jack Ma and the chairman of Alibaba have bought shares in the online retail giant. Let me remind you that on Monday, Beijing announced a support plan to boost stock markets, the details of which have yet to be worked out. Investors are wondering whether the announcements will really change the game.

For the tenth time in five years, reputable investors are proclaiming that this time, the rebound is underway. The fact that they've failed miserably so far doesn't mean they'll be wrong this time. Unfortunately for them, it doesn't guarantee they'll be right either. The Chinese market is undeniably getting cheaper, but irrefutably more and more dependent on the directives of the Chinese Communist Party. One wonders who pulled Jack Ma out of mothballs to opportunistically announce a return to buying the fallen giant Alibaba.

Meanwhile, Japan has woken up with a hangover. For several months now, there's been a system of communicating vessels between Hong Kong and Tokyo on the stock market, always to the advantage of the Japanese stock market. But not this morning, because yesterday's speech by the head of the Bank of Japan, following the decision to maintain the status quo on interest rates, sounded a little more orthodox than the market had expected. The financial world's bookmakers now believe 58% that the BOJ will raise rates at its April meeting. This compares with 44% previously. Japanese monetary policy is still at odds with that of the Fed and the ECB, which are considering rate cuts. It has to be said that the Archipelago does not face the same economic equation. The Nikkei 225 was down this morning, after its thunderous start to the year.

Today's session is marked by the publication of January's PMI activity indicators for the major economies. Investors like PMIs because they are fairly precise leading indicators. There's also a plethora of corporate results, including Tesla, Abbott, IBM, ASML, SAP, ServiceNow and Barry Callebaut.

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary against Nikki Haley. The victory is not as overwhelming as in Iowa, but it strengthens the former president a little more. Many commentators believe that the die is cast, even if Haley plans to hang on and is counting on the next primaries, in her South Carolina fiefdom, to relaunch her campaign. In European news, the Turkish parliament has approved the principle of Sweden joining NATO.

In Europe, indices are mostly in the green, with Euro Stoxx 50 up 1.8%, while in Asia Pacific, India, Australia and Taiwan are up slightly.

Today's economic highlights:

Flash PMIs across the major economies and DOE crude inventories are on the agenda.

The dollar is down 0.5% against the euro and the pound to EUR 0.9166 and GBP 0.7842. The ounce of gold is stable at USD 2033. Oil loses a little ground, with North Sea Brent at USD 79.47 a barrel and US light crude WTI at USD 74.77. The yield on 10-year US debt stands at 4.11%. Bitcoin fell back to USD 39,900.

Analyst recommendations:

ASML reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter net income and sales on Wednesday, boosted by dynamic business in China. Sector stocks rose before the opening, with AMD, Intel and Applied Materials gaining between 1.2% and 1.9%.

SAP unveiled on Tuesday a €2 billion restructuring plan involving 8,000 positions, in order to better focus on growth in artificial intelligence (AI)-based business areas. The software manufacturer also announced that it expects to achieve sales of between 17 and 17.3 billion euros for its cloud computing services by 2024.

Tesla plans to start production of lower-cost electric vehicles in mid-2025, boosting the share price by 1.1% before the opening. The group will publish its results on Wednesday, after the close.

IBM will publish its results after the close.

Boeing – Alaska Airlines has found "loose bolts on many" 737 MAX 9s, the group said on Tuesday. Boeing will suspend 737 production for one day on Thursday. In other news, the nose wheel of a 757 operated by Delta Air Lines came off as the plane lined up for takeoff, according to the US Civil Aviation Authority (FAA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance is studying the possibility of selling specialty pharmacy company Shields Health Solutions, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The group could be valued at more than $4 billion. Walgreen gains 2% before opening.

Ebay will cut around 1,000 jobs, or about 9% of its current workforce, the company said on Tuesday. The stock gains 3% before the opening.

Texas Instruments forecast quarterly sales below market expectations on Tuesday, as chip inventories swell and the first signs of weakness are felt in the automotive sector. The stock lost 4.2% before the opening.

AT&T reported a below-consensus annual profit on Wednesday, as it faces competition from other operators and the depreciation of some of its older equipment.

Elevance Health on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter sales ahead of analysts' estimates, thanks to higher premiums in its health insurance business and demand for its healthcare services.

General Dynamics reported a jump in fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday, as geopolitical tensions supported demand for its military equipment.

Baker Hughes - The oil technology company beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, thanks to strong demand for its services and equipment in international markets. The stock gained 1.1% after the close.

Intuitive Surgical beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter sales and earnings on Tuesday, as a recovery in surgical operations boosted demand for its robots used in minimally invasive procedures. The stock gained 6.4% after the close.

Steel Dynamics reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, penalized by higher raw material costs and lower product prices.

