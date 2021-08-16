Log in
Is Entrepreneurship Worth It? Does Higher Salary Increase Homeownership?

08/16/2021 | 11:01am EDT
DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a fintech media company providing news and data to retail investors and business lovers, publishes its latest data study: Which Age Group Has the Most Entrepreneurs, Net Worth, and More

Over the past year, the labor market as well as the housing market have experienced more change in the past year than Detroit sports in the last decade. Though jobs and homeownership fell at the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have both recovered so far in 2021, so this report looks at whether age groups with higher homeownership have higher salaries as well.

Now - switching gears - there've been more and more entrepreneurs annually over the past decade, and according to today's society, the age group with the highest increase in entrepreneurship should also have the greatest change in net worth. This is not true.

The last decade and past year show that everything is not what society deems it to be. While net worth is related to homeownership, the same isn't true for entrepreneurship. Check out the data study to see which factors are related, and which ones aren't.

Benzinga regularly conducts data studies and publishes its findings. Read Benzinga Reports: Are the Stock Market and Economy Truly Related? for more data like this.

Sign up to receive the latest Benzinga news and offerings here and follow Benzinga on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and subscribe to the BenzingaTV YouTube channel to stay in the loop.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/is-entrepreneurship-worth-it-does-higher-salary-increase-homeownership-301355919.html

SOURCE Benzinga


© PRNewswire 2021
