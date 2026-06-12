It is launch day for SpaceX's stock market debut. Investors have flocked to Elon Musk's call. Unlike Bowie, he is not asking whether there is life on Mars. He is promising there will be, because SpaceX will take it there. This huge IPO comes as a breakthrough may be taking shape in the Middle East and as the football World Cup gets under way. Suddenly, the planets are aligning again.

SpaceX will begin trading shortly, at the start of the session today on Nasdaq. The deal was executed at speed, with the shares priced at $135, giving the company an initial valuation of $1.77 trillion and raising $75 billion. No company has ever reached such levels at the time of its IPO, either by valuation or by the amount of capital raised. The valuation could have been higher, as rumours a few weeks ago had pointed to $2 trillion. But leaving something on the table increases the chances of an even bigger wow factor once the trading frenzy begins.

SpaceX derivatives platforms suggest the shares could trade more than 30% above their offer price, which would immediately make the company the world's sixth-largest listed business by market capitalisation, behind Amazon but ahead of Broadcom. That is hardly surprising: the market is buying the space race and the Elon Musk brand, not the economics of space exploration, which remain far from proven.

However lofty the story may sound, the grand narrative of humanity's conquest of space is about to receive two far more earthly tailwinds as it writes its first chapter on the stock market. After being roughed up in recent days, semiconductor stocks bounced sharply yesterday. The US semiconductor index jumped 8%, clawing back part of the 12.5% loss built up over the previous sessions. The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.3%, reversing the declines of the two previous trading days. The rebound was helped by comments from Donald Trump during the session. The US president again floated the prospect of an imminent peace agreement with Iran, but this time the market took him seriously. Tehran's response was muted, though there is talk that an agreement could be signed in Europe over the weekend by Vice-President JD Vance. That would make for useful optics ahead of the G7 summit opening in Evian on Monday.

Two signals suggest investors believe that, this time, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is moving in the right direction. The first is oil, with Brent falling below $90 a barrel. The second is bonds, which rallied on the prospect of reduced inflationary pressure. Traders have also softened their expectations: they no longer mostly expect the Fed to raise rates by year-end.

Beyond SpaceX, which is likely to dominate the conversation, the market will have plenty to say about Adobe's latest results, released after the close yesterday. The group raised its guidance but did not entirely convince investors that it is immune to AI disruption. Even so, the update was broadly reassuring. The main macroeconomic release will be the University of Michigan's US consumer sentiment index this afternoon.

In Asia-Pacific, the week is ending better than expected thanks to the Nasdaq's surge. Gains range from 0.9% in India to 4.7% in South Korea, with Australia up 1.8% and Japan up 3.0%. Europe is expected to open sharply higher.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in the United Kingdom, the 3-month average GDP, monthly industrial production, monthly manufacturing production, non-EU goods trade balance, monthly GDP, and goods trade balance; In the United States, the preliminary Michigan consumer sentiment index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,185.11

: US$4,185.11 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$88.46

: US$88.46 United States 10 years : 4.47%

: 4.47% BITCOIN: US$63,221.7

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