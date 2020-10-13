Is Upgrading to the iPhone® 12 Worth the Cost?

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the upcoming release of the iPhone 12 on Oct. 23, many smartphone users are wondering if it's time to upgrade. At the same time, they're seeing a $699-$1,099 price tag on the new phone. Batteries Plus Bulbs is sharing advice to consider before deciding whether to upgrade to a new phone.

Save Money: If a user's phone is working more slowly these days, they might be thinking of replacing it. However, they don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a new, full-power phone. In fact, replacing a phone's battery can cost up to $1,000 less than purchasing a new phone.

Save Time: Transferring data to a new phone can take hours. An appointment to replace a phone's battery takes less than an hour, and customers can easily schedule an appointment with a Batteries Plus Bulbs technician online at batteriesplus.com.

Save Battery Life: Weakened batteries are the most common problem that causes users to purchase a new phone. While replacing the battery is a cost- and time-effective solution, it's best to avoid a worn-down battery from the start. Here are a few tips on how to get the most life out of phone batteries:

Avoid letting the phone die or charging it to 100%

Keep the phone charged from 30-80% at all times

Delete any apps that are on the phone but aren't used

Turn off location services on any apps where it's not absolutely needed

Other Repairs: If a worn-out battery isn't the problem for smartphone users, they can also replace their phone screens, repair charger ports and broken cameras or diagnose water damage at their local Batteries Plus Bulbs. To find their local Batteries Plus Bulbs store, they can visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/store-locator.

