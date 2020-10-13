Log in
Is Upgrading to the iPhone® 12 Worth the Cost?

10/13/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the upcoming release of the iPhone 12 on Oct. 23, many smartphone users are wondering if it's time to upgrade. At the same time, they're seeing a $699-$1,099 price tag on the new phone. Batteries Plus Bulbs is sharing advice to consider before deciding whether to upgrade to a new phone. 

Save Money: If a user's phone is working more slowly these days, they might be thinking of replacing it. However, they don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a new, full-power phone. In fact, replacing a phone's battery can cost up to $1,000 less than purchasing a new phone.

Save Time: Transferring data to a new phone can take hours. An appointment to replace a phone's battery takes less than an hour, and customers can easily schedule an appointment with a Batteries Plus Bulbs technician online at batteriesplus.com.

Save Battery Life: Weakened batteries are the most common problem that causes users to purchase a new phone. While replacing the battery is a cost- and time-effective solution, it's best to avoid a worn-down battery from the start. Here are a few tips on how to get the most life out of phone batteries:

  • Avoid letting the phone die or charging it to 100%
  • Keep the phone charged from 30-80% at all times
  • Delete any apps that are on the phone but aren't used
  • Turn off location services on any apps where it's not absolutely needed

Other Repairs: If a worn-out battery isn't the problem for smartphone users, they can also replace their phone screens, repair charger ports and broken cameras or diagnose water damage at their local Batteries Plus Bulbs. To find their local Batteries Plus Bulbs store, they can visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/store-locator

About Batteries Plus Bulbs:

Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

