Isabel Schnabel: The ECB's policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The ECB's policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic

University of Chicago Booth School of Business, 18 February 2021

Isabel Schnabel

Member of the ECB Executive Board

www.ecb.europa.eu©

Severe economic slump with long-lasting effects

Current Eurosystem staff projections

Real GDP

(index: Q4 2019 = 100)

December 2020 Eurosystem staff projections - rangeDecember 2020 Eurosystem staff projectionsRealised GDP

March 2020 ECB staff projections

Source: ECB.

Notes: The area shaded in grey indicates the range of staff projections covering a milder and a more severe impact of the crisis.

Latest observation: Q4 2020 for realised GDP data, Q3 2020 for Eurosystem staff projections published in December 2020.

HICP inflation (year-on-year change, %)

December 2020 Eurosystem staff projections - rangeDecember 2020 Eurosystem staff projectionsRealised HICP

Realised HICP (Jan-21)

March 2020 ECB staff projections

2019

2 .0 1 .2 0 0 .8 .4 0 -0 .0 .4 2019 2020 2021 2022 2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: ECB.

Notes: The area shaded in grey indicates the range of staff projections covering a milder and a more severe impact of the crisis.

Latest observation: Q4 2020 for quarterly data, January 2021 for monthly data (diamond).

Sharp expansion of ECB balance sheet due to measures in response to the pandemic

Evolution of ECB balance sheet (€ billion)

MRO

6,000

5,000

LTRO

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2007

Corona outbreak 2009

Source: ECB, ECB calculations. Latest observation: 15 February 2021.

TLTROPublliic APP (PSPP,)S+M(SPM) P)Private APP (CSPP, CBPP3, ABSPP)PEPP

6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

2021

Timeline of ECB monetary policy measures during the pandemic

Asset Purchase Programme (APP)

Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP)

Lending facilities1

Swap/repo lines2

Repo facility • Set-up of new Eurosystem repo facility to provide euro liquidity to non-euro area central banks (EUREP)

• Repo line with central bank of Romania

Temporary easing of collateral requirements

• Mitigation of impact of rating changes

• Reduction of haircuts

• Wider eligibility of credit claims

• Eligibility of Greek sovereign debtNew swap lines with central banks of Bulgaria and Croatia

Frequency of 7-day operations in US dollar reduced to three per weekFrequency of 7-day operations in US dollar reduced to one per week

Swap line reactivated with central bank of Denmark

Swap lines in US dollar reactivated with Fed. Reserve/other major central banks: • Daily 7-day and weekly 84-day operations

• Pricing reduced by 25 bps

Source: ECB. Notes:

1. LTROs and PELTROs refer to the longer-term refinancing operations and pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations, respectively. TLTROs stands for targeted longer-term refinancing operations.

2. Under a repo line, the ECB provides euro liquidity to a non-euro area central bank in exchange for adequate euro-denominated collateral.

3. The ECB reconfirmed its forward guidance on the path of policy interest rates and the APP throughout this period.The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics.

4. The term "bps" stands for "basis points".

Recalibration of TLTRO III conditions

• Most favourable borrowing rate extended until June 2022

• 3 additional operations in 2021

• Borrowing entitlement increased to 55% of eligible loans