Isabel Schnabel: The ECB's policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The ECB's policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic
University of Chicago Booth School of Business, 18 February 2021
Isabel Schnabel
Member of the ECB Executive Board
Severe economic slump with long-lasting effects
Current Eurosystem staff projections
Real GDP
(index: Q4 2019 = 100)
December 2020 Eurosystem staff projections - rangeDecember 2020 Eurosystem staff projectionsRealised GDP
March 2020 ECB staff projections
Source: ECB.
Notes: The area shaded in grey indicates the range of staff projections covering a milder and a more severe impact of the crisis.
Latest observation: Q4 2020 for realised GDP data, Q3 2020 for Eurosystem staff projections published in December 2020.
HICP inflation (year-on-year change, %)
December 2020 Eurosystem staff projections - rangeDecember 2020 Eurosystem staff projectionsRealised HICP
Realised HICP (Jan-21)
March 2020 ECB staff projections
Sharp expansion of ECB balance sheet due to measures in response to the pandemic
Evolution of ECB balance sheet (€ billion)
MRO
6,000
5,000
LTRO
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
2007
Source: ECB, ECB calculations. Latest observation: 15 February 2021.
TLTROPublliic APP (PSPP,)S+M(SPM) P)Private APP (CSPP, CBPP3, ABSPP)PEPP
6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
2021
Timeline of ECB monetary policy measures during the pandemic
Asset Purchase Programme (APP)
Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP)
Lending facilities1
Swap/repo lines2
Temporary easing of collateral requirements
-
• Mitigation of impact of rating changes
-
• Reduction of haircuts
-
• Wider eligibility of credit claims
-
• Eligibility of Greek sovereign debtNew swap lines with central banks of Bulgaria and Croatia
Frequency of 7-day operations in US dollar reduced to three per weekFrequency of 7-day operations in US dollar reduced to one per week
Swap line reactivated with central bank of Denmark
Swap lines in US dollar reactivated with Fed. Reserve/other major central banks:
Source: ECB. Notes:
-
1. LTROs and PELTROs refer to the longer-term refinancing operations and pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations, respectively. TLTROs stands for targeted longer-term refinancing operations.
-
2. Under a repo line, the ECB provides euro liquidity to a non-euro area central bank in exchange for adequate euro-denominated collateral.
-
3. The ECB reconfirmed its forward guidance on the path of policy interest rates and the APP throughout this period.The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics.
-
4. The term "bps" stands for "basis points".
Recalibration of TLTRO III conditions
-
• Most favourable borrowing rate extended until June 2022
-
• 3 additional operations in 2021
-
• Borrowing entitlement increased to 55% of eligible loans
EUREP, swap/repo lines with non-euro area central banks extended until
Mar. 2022
