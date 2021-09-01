Log in
Isabella Schmitt of Proxima Clinical Research Named to Houston Business Journal 2021 Women Who Mean Business, Women to Watch List

09/01/2021 | 11:04am EDT
Schmitt joins list of top Houston businesswomen honored with the award annually

Proxima Clinical Research (“Proxima CRO”), a contract research organization (CRO) based out of the Texas Medical Center in Houston, is honored and excited to announce today that Isabella Schmitt, RAC, Director of Regulatory Affairs and all around superstar of the organization has been honored by the Houston Business Journal as one of the prestigious 2021 “Women Who Mean Business.

“Isabella is a rare leader, transcending traditional new hires by proving she's a mover and shaker in regulatory expertise and business across a wide variety of industries, and most especially within our organization,” says Kevin Coker, co-founder and CEO of Proxima CRO. “Isabella has been instrumental in our business growth, brand, culture, and team development. She’s a fearless leader, hungry to make a difference in the world, and she’s helping us do it one client win at a time. This recognition is well-deserved.”

Schmitt will be recognized in the Women to Watch list along with 77 other Women Who Mean Business award honorees at an awards luncheon on October 21 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM CT at the Marriot Marquis Houston. Profiles featuring the full list of honorees will be featured in a Houston Business Journal special publication on October 22.

Houston Business Journal started the Women Who Mean Business Awards to recognize the most influential women in business within the Greater Houston area. The awards program recognizes women in leadership roles that have demonstrated excellence in their careers and community. The awards honor women across 11 industry categories plus the Woman to Watch category. The criteria for selection includes career achievement, contribution to company and city success, community involvement and leadership.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima CRO provides the best regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies regardless of size or stage. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center (TMC), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of emerging medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion market. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation.

For more information, visit ProximaCRO.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS