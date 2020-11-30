Islamic Republic of Afghanistan : Request for a 42-Month Arrangement Under the Extended Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

IMF Country Report No. 20/300

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANISTAN

REQUEST FOR A 42-MONTH ARRANGEMENT UNDER November 2020 THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE;

STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANISTAN

In the context of the Request for a 42-Month Arrangement Under the Extended Credit

Facility, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

A Press Release including a statement by the Acting Chair of the Executive Board.

including a statement by the Acting Chair of the Executive Board. The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on November 6, 2020, following discussions that ended on August 4, 2020, with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on October 22, 2020.

prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on November 6, 2020, following discussions that ended on August 4, 2020, with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on October 22, 2020. A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the International Development Association (IDA).

prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the International Development Association (IDA). A Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund • Publication Services

PO Box 92780 • Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430• Fax: (202) 623-7201

E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.