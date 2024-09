Islamic State claims responsibility for east Congo attack that killed 19

March 14, 2023

(Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an east Congo village attack that killed 19 people on Sunday, according to the group's Amaq news agency.

Officials said on Sunday that suspected Islamist militants killed at least 19 people and burned a medical facility in a raid on Kirindera village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. (Editing by Leslie Adler)