"This is our first attack in Lubero province and this is expansion for the IS operations" the account said.
(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek Abdel- Hakim)
(Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that took place in an eastern village in the Democratic Republic of Congo killing 10 people and injuring many others, a telegram account for the group said on Sunday.
