Islamic state claims responsibility for killing 10 people east of DR Congo

(Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that took place in an eastern village in the Democratic Republic of Congo killing 10 people and injuring many others, a telegram account for the group said on Sunday.

"This is our first attack in Lubero province and this is expansion for the IS operations" the account said. (Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek Abdel- Hakim)