Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Island Pacific launches Giving is Better Than Receiving Campaign with Sendwave for the Holidays

12/25/2021 | 09:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALNUT, Calif., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Island Pacific Market launches the "Giving is Better Than Receiving" Campaign to all Island Pacific Bonus Rewards Card Members through their Sendwave partnership. As an Island Pacific bonus reward member, customers are now entitled to receive EXCLUSIVE discounts, offers and rewards just by signing up to be a Bonus reward Member. The Island Pacific BONUS rewards program is the gift  that keeps on giving, especially with Sendwave, a money remittance app. Customers who send $1 or more to their loved ones in the Philippines for the first time through Sendwave will be matched by Island Pacific for a P1,000 cash gift that can be remitted to the Philippines, with no remittance fees. SAY GOODBYE TO REMITTANCE FEES FOREVER with high exchange rates!

Signing up to become a BONUS REWARDS member is extremely easy. Simply sign up instore using the Bonus rewards terminal available in all locations  by simply entering a valid mobile number and email or text BONUS to 87573 and opt in to become an Island Pacific Bonus Rewards member by completing your profile online. After verifying your email address, you will receive a welcome email with an exclusive code, available only to Bonus rewards members. Then download the Sendwave app, link your debit card, verify your identity and quickly transfer money to your friends and loved ones with a Php1,000 cash gift  after applying the exclusive code for being an Island Pacific loyalty rewards member you have received upon signing up as a loyalty reward member.

Seriously, it's that simple because giving, especially during this holiday season is better than receiving with Island Pacific. It's Island Pacific's way to show their gratitude and appreciation to all loyal customers. Promo effective until December 31 for all Island Pacific Bonus Rewards Members.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/island-pacific-launches-giving-is-better-than-receiving-campaign-with-sendwave-for-the-holidays-301450796.html

SOURCE Island Pacific Market


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:52aBerlin and Kremlin envoys to meet over Ukraine, says source
RE
09:44aUzbekistan launches first gas-to-liquids plant
RE
09:40aIsland Pacific launches Giving is Better Than Receiving Campaign with Sendwave for the Holidays
PR
09:04aNASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe
RE
09:01aGrace Cathedral Celebrates the 12 Days of Christmas With Free Access to the 2021 Christmas Concerts
BU
09:00aChina's top real estate regulator vows to tackle property delivery risks - Xinhua
RE
08:58aBall Aerospace-Built Optics and Mirror System Launched Today Aboard James Webb Space Telescope
PR
08:53aKenya to start giving COVID-19 booster shots
RE
08:51aBethlehem celebrates muted Christmas with few pilgrims to bring cheer
RE
08:47aLUPIN : December 25, 2021 Lupin Receives Approval from U.S. FDA for Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension
PU
Latest news "Companies"