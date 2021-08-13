Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Isola Communities : Announces Groundbreaking at Arrebol Villas, its Newest Luxury Rental Community in Goodyear, Arizona

08/13/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arrebol Villas Will be Isola’s Third Build for Rent Community in Arizona

Isola Communities, a premier Seattle-based, multi-family property developer, has broken ground on its third Build for Rent community, Arrebol Villas.

The community is located at the northeast corner of South Cotton Lane and West Elwood Street. One of Isola’s larger communities, Arrebol Villas covers approximately 27 acres and will include 230 homes. The studio, one-, and two-bedroom rental homes will range in size from 568 to 1,082 square feet.

“As soon as we found this amazing location, we knew it was perfect for one of our communities,” said Partner Jeff LePage. “Not only does it offer easy access to the highway, but there are so many recreational opportunities nearby as well. Arrebol Villas is perfect for people who need to be close to Phoenix but also want to enjoy that beautiful, wide open Arizona sky.”

The community boasts a bevy of amenities including a dog park with a dog washing station, heated swimming pool with mist-cooled ramadas, state-of-the-art fitness center, and multiple pocket parks. In addition, each home at Arrebol Villas will feature a private backyard with a covered patio, Bosch stainless steel kitchen appliances, smart home technology, and an energy efficient building design.

“With each new community we build in Arizona, we continue to strive to ensure that we’re providing tenants with top-notch and luxurious amenities,” notes Harry Nayyar, an Isola Communities Partner. “We want every house in our communities to be a place that residents are proud to call their home.”

It’s anticipated that Arrebol Villas will be fully finished by the summer of 2023.

Isola Communities

Established in 2008, Isola Homes and its affiliated companies have focused on providing beneficial housing solutions to the communities in which they build. Its homes are designed to enhance each neighborhood’s livability and accessibility. After the company’s expansion into apartment building in 2015 under Isola Communities, it successfully completed four apartment projects. Presently, Isola Communities has 10 multi-family buildings coming soon to 8 different Seattle neighborhoods as well as one near the University of Washington Tacoma. Additional information about Isola Communities and its affiliates can be found at isolacommunities.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pDILLARD'S, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pRED RIVER BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:26pLORAL SPACE MMUNICATIONS : & COMMUNICATIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:25pPEABODY ENERGY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pNORTHSTAR HEALTHCARE INCOME : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:24pNORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pURAVAN MINERALS : Announces Share Consolidation
AQ
04:24pMODERNA : U.S. authorizes third shot of COVID-19 vaccines for the immunocompromised
RE
04:23pAMPCO PITTSBURGH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pQUANTUM CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
4FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
5AIRBNB, INC. : Wall Street ends little changed as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

HOT NEWS