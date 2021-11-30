Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Isotopic Techniques Help Save Panama's Cocoa Exports

11/30/2021 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As import regulations of the European Union changed in 2019, Panama's cocoa exports came under threat: exporters had to prove that the amount of cadmium in their products was below the EU's legal threshold of 0.8 milligram per kilogram. Isotopic techniques can help identify the source and movement of the metal and thereby help farmers prevent contamination in the fruit - increasing food safety and restoring exports.

The province of Bocas del Toro, in northwestern Panama, is home to 90% of the country's gourmet-quality organic white cocoa. Here, farmers grow cocoa trees using traditional methods, in harmony with the surrounding nature. The soil of most cocoa-growing areas, however, is naturally rich in cadmium, putting at risk the quality of the beans and the livelihood of about 1,400 farmers and their families. "The export of cocoa beans represents an important source of income that helps alleviate poverty in the province," said Jose Ezequiel Villarreal, researcher at the Agricultural Research Institute of Panama (IDIAP).

Disclaimer

IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 18:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pCybersecurity and Risk Management Leader Marios Damianides Joins ShardSecure's Advisory Board
PR
02:03pLululemon sues Peloton over 'copy-cat' workout apparel
AQ
02:03p2CRSI SA : First half-year results
EQ
02:02pComex Copper Ends the Month 2.23% Lower at $4.2780 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pComex Silver Ends the Month 4.93% Lower at $22.765 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:02pImmunomic Therapeutics Announces Open Enrollment for RENEW Clinical Study of CMV RNA-Pulsed Dendritic Cell Vaccine for the Treatment of Newly-Diagnosed Glioblastoma Patients
BU
02:02pTapestry, Inc. Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer
BU
02:02pComex Gold Ends the Month 0.53% Lower at $1773.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:01pTANZANIAN GOLD : TanGold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results - Form 6-K
PU
02:01pAMC NETWORK : ' ALLBLK STREAMING SERVICE GREENLIGHTS ‘SEND HELP'
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell puts faster bond-buying taper on Fed's Christmas table
2Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
3Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
4Robinhood, others win dismissal of meme stock 'short squeeze' lawsuit
5EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..

HOT NEWS