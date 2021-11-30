Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Isotrol Surpasses the 100 GW Milestone

11/30/2021 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • The solutions developed by the company already intervene in more than 110 GW of installed power.

Isotrol, a company which offers technology solutions to the energy sector, has succeeded in ensuring that its systems manage more than 100 GW of installed power. This figure not only includes its solutions to optimize the participation in the wholesale energy markets, but also to efficiently manage the generation assets, which are principally renewable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005566/en/

Beltrán Calvo, CEO, and Manuel Losada, COO, at Isotrol head office in Seville (Spain). (Photo: Isotrol)

Beltrán Calvo, CEO, and Manuel Losada, COO, at Isotrol head office in Seville (Spain). (Photo: Isotrol)

The company has broken this record after implementing its technology in more than 450 generation plants this year, after consolidating its position in Europe, the United States and Latin America, and after entering in new markets in which it had not taken part before, such as Australia or Colombia.

“We are growing together with renewables and at the same time the energy transition is taking place”, explains Isotrol’s CEO, Beltrán Calvo. He conveys, “digitalization, by means of developments like ours, is crucial to achieve this change of model”.

For his part, Manuel Losada, COO, explains that “our technology is present from the generation to the energy commercialization, including its network integration”. As he details, this knowledge about the needs of the energy system is “a key feature that stands Isotrol out and allows us to be a long-standing technology partner”.

In this sense, Losada acknowledges that Isotrol does not only work with electrical companies, “which we have been accompanied for almost 40 years”, but also, he concludes that “in addition, we work with Oil and Gas companies and YieldCos, which are having a strong position in the renewable energies”.

About Isotrol

Isotrol develops technology solutions for the energy sector. It is specialized in improving the efficiency and profitability of the renewable energy plants and optimizing the participation in the wholesale energy markets. Isotrol came up as a company pioneer in monitoring and system control in 1984. Today, its systems intervene in more than 100 GW of installed power in 45 countries around the world.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aABOUT YOU HOLDING SE : 'Kendall for ABOUT YOU' finally launches the main Fall/Winter drop with a very personal campaign: Kendall takes her fans back to her childhood dream of living on a horse ranch
EQ
06:16aBattery maker Factorial Energy enters investment deal with Daimler, Stellantis
RE
06:16aCompass minerals international inc - 10-kt - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
06:16aGameTruck Names HyperX Official Gaming Peripherals Sponsor
BU
06:16aStrategic Capital Fund Management's Data Center Exec Named One of the Most Influential Leaders in North Texas
BU
06:15aUK competition regulator tells Facebook owner Meta to sell GIF maker Giphy
RE
06:15aBlenheim Creating Nine New Public Access Woodlands as Part of 'Unprecedented' Tree Planting Project
AQ
06:15aRegeneron says COVID-19 drug could be less effective against Omicron variant
RE
06:15aCeres Holographics and Covestro Deepen Long-Established Partnership To Accelerate Commercialization of Holographic-Enabled Display Solutions at New Ceres Facility
NE
06:14aEurope's 300 bln euro global infrastructure plan needs tight focus, businesses say
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Omicron vaccine warning triggers fresh global selloff
3EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
4Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
5Doubts over vaccine efficiency send FTSE 100 down

HOT NEWS