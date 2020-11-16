Israel, EU discuss possible rail link between Mediterranean and Gulf states

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Israel and the European Union
(EU) have launched talks to deepen economic cooperation and
discussed the possibility of creating a new trade corridor
between the east Mediterranean and Gulf states, Israel's Finance
Ministry and central bank said on Monday.
The idea of establishing a "regional peace railway" that
would boost the economies of Israel, Jordan, the Palestinian
Authority, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states came up during
annual discussions that also focused on the impact of the
coronavirus crisis.
The new railway, the Bank of Israel said, would be a
"shorter, faster, cheaper and safer" way to connect the East and
West than current trade routes. It did not give any other
details regarding the feasibility of such a project.
The discussion came after Israel recently signed historic
deals to normalize ties with Gulf states Bahrain and the United
Arab Emirates.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jonathan Oatis)