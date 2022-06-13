Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel, India prepare to resume free trade agreement talks

06/13/2022 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port, in Gujarat

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and India are preparing to resume talks on a free trade agreement, Israel's Economy Ministry said on Monday, adding that an Indian delegation had arrived in Jerusalem to discuss framework rules and coordinate expectations for negotiations.

Last October, India and Israel agreed to resume free trade talks with an aim of signing a deal by mid-2022.

Israel's Economy Ministry said a senior team from India's Industry and Trade would meet with their Israeli counterparts to discuss the ground rules but did not say when actual trade negotiations would resume.

Ties between Israel and India have grown closer in the eight years since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in power, and the two countries have formed a number of strategic, military and technology partnerships during that time.

Bilateral trade between Israel and India totalled $6.3 billion in 2021 up from $200 million in 1992 when the two countries opened diplomatic relations and Israel has emerged as one of India's biggest suppliers of weapons alongside the United States and long-term partner Russia.

"We share similar challenges in a wide range of fields, from agriculture, climate and water to homeland security, fintech and cyber," Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbivai said in a statement.

She called the relationship between the two countries "strategic" and said a free trade deal would significantly boost existing collaboration.

Ron Malka, the ministry's director general and former Israeli ambassador to India, said in the statement that a deal would ease trade barriers for Israeli companies operating in India, strengthen trade and economic cooperation and help the government in its efforts to lower the cost of living.

Last month Israel signed a free trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India aims to sign new trade deals with several countries including Australia, the UAE, Britain and Canada, to boost exports and help the country recover faster from its coronavirus-induced slowdown.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aEuropean defence industry co-operation must be enhanced - France's Macron
RE
06:28aBeijing tests millions to stem 'developing' COVID cluster at 24-hour bar
RE
06:25aConcerts and catwalks return to Venezuela, but only for those with cash
RE
06:24aCongo rebels seize eastern border town, local activists say
RE
06:23aChina meeting a step in effort to open lines of communication - Pentagon chief
RE
06:23aBOE TO RAISE RATES 25 BPS IN JUNE, STICK TO SLOW PACE IN COMING MONTHS : Reuters Poll
RE
06:21aSri Lankan shares end lower; bailout package awaited
RE
06:15aDutch economic growth grinds to halt as energy prices soar - central bank
RE
06:15aInterest rate decisions in ukraine will be determined by militar…
RE
06:14aUk economy to expand 3.7% in 2022; 1.2% in 2023 (3.…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
2Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
3Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
4Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS