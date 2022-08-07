Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel, Palestinians agree truce from Sunday evening - sources

08/07/2022 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Palestinian house hit in Israeli air strike amid Israel-Gaza fighting

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants have agreed to observe a truce in Gaza from Sunday evening as proposed by Cairo, sources said, after a weekend-long pounding of Palestinian targets by Israel drove militants to target its cities with longer-range rockets.

An Egyptian security source said Israel had agreed to the truce offer, while a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian mediation efforts said it would go into effect at 20:00 (1900 GMT).

Spokespeople for Israel and Islamic Jihad, the faction it has been fighting in Gaza since clashes erupted on Friday, did not confirm this, saying only that they were in contact with Cairo.

(Additional reporting by Ali Sawafta and by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan in Cairo; writing by Dan Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aUkraine probing almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases -prosecutor
RE
09:36aUkraine probing almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases - prosecutor
RE
09:32aIsrael, Palestinians agree truce from Sunday evening - sources
RE
09:30aIsrael, Palestinians agree truce from Sunday evening - sources
RE
09:00aWEEKAHEAD-WALL ST WEEK AHEAD : Inflation data may seal fate of unloved U.S. stock rally
RE
08:53aFloods strand 1,000 in California's Death Valley
RE
08:42aBiden tests negative for COVID again, will exit isolation, White House says
RE
08:20aCOVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists
RE
08:18aCOVID lockdown turns Chinese tourist hotspot Sanya into nightmare for stranded tourists
RE
08:17aSuspected Islamists kill 20 in east Congo village attacks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it will ship 41.3 mcm of gas to Europe on Sunday
2Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash..
3Fisker Establishes Process for Qualifying US-Based Fisker Ocean Reserva..
4Amnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine
5Leftist Petro takes office in Colombia amid economic, social challenges

HOT NEWS