Israel, West Bank on edge after more deadly violence

The bloodshed follows a string of deadly Arab attacks in Israel. There have also been Israeli raids in the West Bank against what Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called "a new wave of terrorism".

No weapon was found on the body of the woman shot in Bethlehem after she ignored soldiers' calls and warning fire to stop approaching, the Israeli military said, adding that it had launched an investigation.

In the second incident, a woman armed with a knife was shot dead after she slightly wounded a paramilitary border policeman in Hebron, outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs, which Muslims call al-Ibrahimi mosque, Israeli security officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed both deaths.

Israeli forces have been on high alert following attacks by three members of Israel's Arab minority and two Palestinians from the West Bank that have killed 14 people in Israel since late March.

More than 20 Palestinians, many of them armed militants, have been killed by Israeli forces since January, while Palestinians have reported a rise in violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

VEHICLE FIRED ON

Israel has responded with armed raids in the West Bank city of Jenin, a militant stronghold.

In an Israeli operation near Jenin on Sunday, soldiers fired at a vehicle carrying two brothers of a gunman who killed three people in an attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday, the military said. It said the vehicle fled the scene.

The assailant himself was killed on Friday in nearby Jaffa by Israeli forces searching for him.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, said Israel's expansion of settlements on occupied land Palestinians want for a state and visits by far-right Israelis to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem have led to escalation.

Bennett has said the assailants are "trying to destroy us" and are "moved by hatred of Jews and of the State of Israel".

Al-Aqsa, in a part of Jerusalem that Israel captured along with the West Bank in the 1967 war, has been a flashpoint of violence, often during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began last week.

The complex is revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as Temple Mount, the site of two Biblical Temples.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza, Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Andrew Cawthorne)