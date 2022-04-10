Israel, West Bank on edge after more deadly violence

The Israeli military said the woman had run toward soldiers at a checkpoint and did not heed calls or warning shots to stop.

The military said no weapon had been found on her and that the incident was being investigated.

Officials said soldiers also killed a second Palestinian woman that same day after she stabbed a soldier.

In the Israeli city of Kfar Saba on Sunday, mourners buried 27-year-old Eytam Magini, killed last week by a Palestinian gunman.

Israeli forces have been on high alert following attacks that have killed 14 people in Israel since late March.

More than 20 Palestinians, many of them armed militants, have been killed by Israeli forces since January, while Palestinians have reported a rise in violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

In public remarks to his cabinet on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said security forces were aggressively battling what he described as a "new wave of terrorism."

"We will go wherever necessary, at any time, in order to cut off these acts of terror. The state of Israel has gone on the offensive."

Israel's defense forces on Sunday released footage of nighttime raids in West Bank, showing them searching houses and taking blindfolded men into custody.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin left 13 wounded and one dead.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed the man killed as a member of the militant group.

The raid targeted the home of a Palestinian gunman who killed Magini and two others in a bar on a crowded Tel Aviv street before being shot dead by security forces last week.