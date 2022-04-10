Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel, West Bank on edge after more deadly violence

04/10/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Palestinians on Sunday (April 10) carried the body of a woman shot by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military said the woman had run toward soldiers at a checkpoint and did not heed calls or warning shots to stop.

The military said no weapon had been found on her and that the incident was being investigated.

Officials said soldiers also killed a second Palestinian woman that same day after she stabbed a soldier.

In the Israeli city of Kfar Saba on Sunday, mourners buried 27-year-old Eytam Magini, killed last week by a Palestinian gunman.

Israeli forces have been on high alert following attacks that have killed 14 people in Israel since late March.

More than 20 Palestinians, many of them armed militants, have been killed by Israeli forces since January, while Palestinians have reported a rise in violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

In public remarks to his cabinet on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said security forces were aggressively battling what he described as a "new wave of terrorism."

"We will go wherever necessary, at any time, in order to cut off these acts of terror. The state of Israel has gone on the offensive."

Israel's defense forces on Sunday released footage of nighttime raids in West Bank, showing them searching houses and taking blindfolded men into custody.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin left 13 wounded and one dead.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed the man killed as a member of the militant group.

The raid targeted the home of a Palestinian gunman who killed Magini and two others in a bar on a crowded Tel Aviv street before being shot dead by security forces last week.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBOJ's bet on career pragmatist sets bank up for post-Kuroda era
RE
05:52p'Only bones left' -Ukrainians recount attacks
RE
05:50pIsrael and West Bank on edge after more bloodshed
RE
05:46pA. BATTLE : As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
RE
05:45pAs battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
RE
05:44pEU could revisit renewable targets in push to quit Russian energy -Timmermans
RE
05:43pAnalysis-In presidential race, Macron can no longer count on anti-Le Pen front
RE
05:43pAnalysis-In presidential race, Macron can no longer count on anti-Le Pen front
RE
05:34pFactbox-Key winners at the 2022 Olivier Awards
RE
05:33pProsecutor to drop charges against Texas woman over her abortion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing ..
2Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
3Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
4Shanghai seeks to reassure residents over COVID-hit supplies
5Russia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 billion

HOT NEWS