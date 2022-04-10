Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel and West Bank on edge after more bloodshed

04/10/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Friends and family mourn at the funeral of Tomer Morad who was killed during a bar attack by a Palestinian gunman in Tel Aviv, Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed two Palestinian women on Sunday after one ran towards troops and the other stabbed a soldier in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, Israeli security officials said.

With violence surging after a string of deadly Arab attacks in Israel, a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli soldiers during what local residents said were confrontations with stone-throwers near the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

The Israeli military said troops shot a Palestinian throwing petrol bombs towards an Israeli vehicle.

The bloodshed has coincided with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when Israeli-Palestinian violence has erupted in the past and, last May, spiralled into an 11-day war between Gaza militants and Israel.

In Bethlehem, no weapon was found on the body of a Palestinian woman who was shot and killed after she ignored soldiers' calls and warning fire to stop running towards them, the Israeli military said, adding it had begun an investigation.

Hours later, a Palestinian woman armed with a knife was shot dead after she slightly wounded a paramilitary border policeman in Hebron, outside the Tomb of the Patriarchs, which Muslims call al-Ibrahimi mosque, Israeli security officials said.

Israeli forces have been on high alert following attacks by three members of Israel's Arab minority and two Palestinians from the West Bank that have killed 14 people in Israel since late March.

More than 20 Palestinians, many of them armed militants, have been killed by Israeli forces since January, while Palestinians have reported a rise in violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, said Israel's expansion of settlements on occupied land Palestinians want for a state and visits by far-right Israelis to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem have led to escalation.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said Arab assailants were "trying to destroy us" and were "moved by hatred of Jews and of the State of Israel".

Israeli forces have been mounting raids in and around the West Bank city of Jenin, a militant stronghold, to try to thwart what Bennett has called "a new wave of terrorism".

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller and Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alex Richardson)

By Jeffrey Heller


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBOJ's bet on career pragmatist sets bank up for post-Kuroda era
RE
05:52p'Only bones left' -Ukrainians recount attacks
RE
05:50pIsrael and West Bank on edge after more bloodshed
RE
05:46pA. BATTLE : As battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
RE
05:45pAs battle looms in Ukraine's east, Austrian leader to meet Putin
RE
05:44pEU could revisit renewable targets in push to quit Russian energy -Timmermans
RE
05:43pAnalysis-In presidential race, Macron can no longer count on anti-Le Pen front
RE
05:43pAnalysis-In presidential race, Macron can no longer count on anti-Le Pen front
RE
05:34pFactbox-Key winners at the 2022 Olivier Awards
RE
05:33pProsecutor to drop charges against Texas woman over her abortion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing ..
2Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
3Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
4Shanghai seeks to reassure residents over COVID-hit supplies
5Russia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 billion

HOT NEWS