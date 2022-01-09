Log in
Israel began buying aluminium from Bahrain, envoy tells Al-Ayam newspaper

01/09/2022 | 06:19am EST
CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israel began importing aluminium from Bahrain, Manama-based newspaper al-Ayam reported on Sunday, citing an interview with Eitan Na'eh, the Israeli ambassador to the Gulf Arab monarchy.

Na'eh was appointed as Israel's first ambassador to Bahrain in 2021, a year after the two states agreed to normalise relations. Aluminium Bahrain is one the largest smelters in the Middle East region.

The envoy did not specify the quantities or the value of Israel's aluminium imports from Bahrain.Israel's airline El Al should start flights to Manama soon, Na'eh said, according to the newspaper. Bahrain's Gulf Air in September announced the launch of direct flights to Tel Aviv.

The two countries are also planning to sign an agreement that allows the transhipment of goods arriving by sea in Bahrain onto planes heading to Israel, the envoy said.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Writing by Maher Chmaytelli, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C. 0.00% 0.8 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.63% 185.2682 Delayed Quote.3.88%
