Israel began buying aluminium from Bahrain, envoy tells Al-Ayam newspaper

CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Israel began importing aluminium
from Bahrain, Manama-based newspaper al-Ayam reported on Sunday,
citing an interview with Eitan Na'eh, the Israeli ambassador to
the Gulf Arab monarchy.
Na'eh was appointed as Israel's first ambassador to Bahrain
in 2021, a year after the two states agreed to normalise
relations. Aluminium Bahrain is one the largest smelters in the
Middle East region.
The envoy did not specify the quantities or the value of
Israel's aluminium imports from Bahrain.Israel's airline El Al
should start flights to Manama soon, Na'eh said, according to
the newspaper. Bahrain's Gulf Air in September announced the
launch of direct flights to Tel Aviv.
The two countries are also planning to sign an agreement
that allows the transhipment of goods arriving by sea in Bahrain
onto planes heading to Israel, the envoy said.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed, Writing by Maher Chmaytelli,
Editing by Louise Heavens)