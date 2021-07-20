Israel company NSO, linked to Pegasus case, present in Luxembourg, says minister

PARIS, July 20 (Reuters) - The Israeli company NSO - linked
to the Pegasus spyware case - is present in Luxembourg via its
subsidiaries, said Luxembourg foreign affairs minister Jean
Asselborn on Tuesday.
Asselborn said he would be writing a letter to the directors
of those Luxembourg units of NSO to remind them of the
importance of protecting human rights.
An investigation published on Sunday by 17 media
organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism
group Forbidden Stories, said Pegasus spyware, made and licensed
by NSO, had been used in attempted and successful hacks of
smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and
human rights activists.
The company has denied the allegations in the report.
