The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in July from June, led by gains in fresh produce, housing rentals, food and transportation costs.
Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected a 0.4% monthly rise and a 3.5% annual rate, which still remains above the government's 1%-3% target range.
The Bank of Israel is due to decide on interest rates on Sept. 4. It left its benchmark interest rate at 4.75% in July after 10 straight increases that took the rate from 0.1% in April 2022.
