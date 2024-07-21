STORY: :: Israel says its air defenses intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen

:: Alon Weiss

:: Released July 21, 2024

:: Near Eilat, Israel

:: Reuters was not able to independently verify the date when the video was taken

:: but official reports confirm there was a missile interception in the area

In a video obtained by Reuters a white streak is seen across the sky.

Reuters was able to confirm the location by the shape of the mountains seen in the background which matched topography mapping of the area. Field layout matches satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date when the video was taken but official reports confirm there was a missile interception in the area.

The Israeli military said its Arrow 3 missile defense system had shot down the projectile before it crossed into Israeli territory. Before the interception, air raid sirens had sounded in Eilat, sending residents running for shelter.

The latest exchange between Israel and Iran-backed Houthis followed a strike on Saturday (July 20) by Israeli fighter jets on Houthi military targets near Yemen's Hodeidah port that killed at least three people and wounded 87.

That airstrike was in response to a long-range drone launched by the Houthis that hit the center of Tel Aviv on Friday (July 19), killing one man and wounding four others.