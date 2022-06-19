Israel lawmaker seeks larger mortgage loans as home buyers priced out

JERUSALEM, June 19 (Reuters) - The head of Israel's
parliamentary economics committee called on the central bank on
Sunday to examine allowing prospective homeowners to take out
mortgages of more than 75% of a home's value as a way to help
buyers cope with skyrocketing housing costs.
Michael Bitton, during a committee meeting on Sunday, urged
the Bank of Israel to look into a pilot programme that would
allow mortgages to reach between 80% and 90%. Israel has long
had conservative banking regulations to protect the banking
system.
Along with rock-bottom mortgage interest rates, housing
prices have more than doubled since 2010, with a 16% rise over
the past year alone. Tent protests are starting to pop up across
Israel in similar fashion to 2011.
Data show that a four-room apartment in Israel averages
nearly 2.5 million shekels ($723,380), with prices far higher in
Tel Aviv, Israel's financial and cultural capital.
"The (75%) financing limit is from 2012, and no longer
relates to the continued rise in housing prices," Bitton said.
"Many mortgage borrowers take out a supplementary loan - from
banks or a non-banking institution, usually for a shorter term
and at a higher interest rate than the mortgage itself."
Bank of Israel official Ziv Naor noted that just 0.02% of
mortgage buyers having significant repayment issues.
"The current perception is that the risks do not justify
easing restrictions," she said. "Interest rates and inflation
are rising, and so are monthly payments of those who have taken
out loans. The public needs to understand the risks and think
carefully about whether they will be able to bear these loans."
Still, the Bank of Israel said it would study Bitton's
requests.
Inflation, to which most mortgages are linked, in May hit a
new 11-year high of 4.1% and is expected to move towards 5%. The
Bank of Israel has responded with two rate hikes totalling 0.65
percentage points to 0.75% and economists expect further hikes
into 2023.
Last week, Israel's government said it planned to sharply
boost construction starts and expand a discount scheme aimed at
restraining rapidly rising housing prices as demand continues to
outstrip supply.
($1 = 3.4560 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by David Evans)