Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel presses U.S. on Iran nuclear deal terms, to keep talking afterward

02/21/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Israeli minister sees bilateral talks with U.S. to

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel is pressing the United States about the terms of an emerging Iranian nuclear deal, Israeli officials said on Monday, raising the prospect of a bilateral day-after agreement with Washington to address their worries.

While not a party to the nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers in Vienna, Israel has conferred with the U.S. administration in hope of wielding more clout over any revival of a 2015 deal with Tehran that was reached over its objections.

The United States under then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the original deal in 2018, with Israel's encouragement. Diplomats told Reuters last week that a new deal was taking shape.

"We were unhappy with the deal to begin with...and of course we are more unhappy with (the emerging) deal," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told U.S.-Jewish leaders.

"But there is a dialogue with the American administration about several issues that are surrounding this agreement."

Among these, he said, was a demand by Tehran for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps to be removed from the U.S. terrorism watchlist. Israel's message, Lapid said, was: "This is just wrong. Don't do that."

Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration have not confirmed such a demand.

Lapid said Israel and the United States were also discussing "other ways" - which he did not detail - of preventing Iran from making enough progress in projects like uranium enrichment to reach the threshold of capability to develop a nuclear bomb. The Islamic Republic denies seeking nuclear weapons.

Addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organisations separately, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli - like Lapid a member of Israel's decision-making security cabinet - looked to post-deal talks with Washington.

"We will have to work on a complementary agreement between Israel and the U.S.," she said, without elaborating.

Israel says it will not be bound by any deal and could eventually take unilateral action against Iranian nuclear sites.

"There is a point at which we are going to tell the Americans (that) we have the freedom to act on Israel's security the way we understand," he said. "And it might have some consequences and it might have some price tags attached to it."

(Writing by Dan WilliamsEditing by Robert Birsel and Mark Heinrich)

By Dan Williams


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:27aThai PTT Oil and Retail plans $2.9 bln investments by 2026
RE
06:26aOPEC+ compliance rises to 129% in January, source says
RE
06:22aIndia's IPO-bound LIC may not sell entire stake in IDBI Bank - chairman
RE
06:22aEuro zone recovery regained pace in Feb despite soaring prices -PMI
RE
06:20aBrazil's Embraer firm order backlog hits highest level since Q2 2018
RE
06:15aShell says Tanzania LNG project is making good progress
RE
06:12aIsrael presses U.S. on Iran nuclear deal terms, to keep talking afterward
RE
06:11aKremlin says no concrete plans for summit with Biden over Ukraine
RE
06:11aHealthy demand, shortages spur nickel's climb to decade highs
RE
06:11aFactbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate-crimes case?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St futures, euro rally on Biden-Putin summit hopes
2Nokia announces new Software-as-a-Service services in analytics, securi..
3Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy
4Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin
5Giant client data leak puts fresh pressure on Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS