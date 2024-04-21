STORY: In the meeting, Erdogan told Haniyeh that Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts for a permanent ceasefire as well as the establishment of an independent state of Palestine, according to a Turkish presidency statement.

It was the first meeting between Erdogan and a Hamas delegation headed by Haniyeh since Israel began its military offensive in the Gaza Strip. Haniyeh's visit to Turkey took place three days after he met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha.

The visit took place amid escalating regional tensions following Israel's reported attack on Iran this week, which Haniyeh also blamed Israel for.