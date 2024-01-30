WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet on Wednesday with top Israeli official Ron Dermer on the Gaza conflict, a White House official said on Tuesday.

The United States has been working with Israel and Qatar to reach a deal for the release of hostages still held by Hamas since the Islamist militant group's deadly assault from Gaza into southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Washington has also been pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to plan for when Israel's military operation in Gaza is over.

Dermer, who is Israel's minister for strategic affairs, is a well-known figure in Washington, having served as Israel's ambassador.

