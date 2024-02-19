By Ed Frankl

Israel's economy contracted by almost a fifth in the fourth quarter of 2023, bruised by the effects of the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7 and the ensuing war in Gaza.

The country's gross domestic product shrank at an annualized rate of 19.4% on quarter in October to December, the Israel's central bureau of statistics said Monday. Just days into the period, Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and triggered the military response in Gaza.

Private consumption declined 27% on quarter in the three months, as demand and consumer confidence slumped in the early period of the war. Exports fell by 18%, while imports dived 42%, the data said.

The decline in the economy was much worse than expected and highlights the extent of the hit from the attacks by Hamas and the war, Capital Economics Senior Emerging Markets Economist Liam Peach says in a note.

The fourth-quarter decline was the largest since the second quarter of 2020, when GDP dipped 29.0% as the coronavirus pandemic battered businesses.

However, Israel's GDP still grew 2% in 2023 as a whole, the statistics agency said.

"While a recovery looks set to take hold in the first quarter, GDP growth over 2024 as a whole now looks likely to post one of its weakest rates on record," Peach added.

Israel's central bank in November trimmed its growth outlook for 2024 to 2% from 2.8% previously in the aftermath of the early period of the war. It anticipated in January that the war could cost as much as 210 billion shekels ($58.22 billion).

