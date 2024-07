(Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Washington on Wednesday after his address to the U.S. Congress.

"We discussed the opportunities and challenges in AI, its impact on the economy and society, and explored ways for technological cooperation with Israel," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)