July 19 (Reuters) - Oddity Tech's shares opened 40% over their offer price on Wednesday, giving the Israel-based company a valuation of $2.8 billion in its market debut on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Today at 01:21 pm
