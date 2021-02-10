Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Israel's foreign exchange market in the fourth quarter of 2020

02/10/2021 | 06:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1. The Exchange Rate

Strengthening of the shekel, further to the long-term trend.

During the course of the fourth quarter, the shekel strengthened by approximately 6.6 percent against the dollar, further to the long-term trend. In parallel, the shekel strengthened by about 2.0 percent against the euro.

Against the currencies of Israel's main trading partners, in terms of the nominal effective exchange rate of the shekel (i.e., the trade-weighted average shekel exchange rate against those currencies), the shekel strengthened by approximately 3.4 percent, further to the long-term trend.

The dollar weakened in the fourth quarter against major currencies-including the euro (4.6 percent), the British pound (6.2 percent), and the Japanese yen (2.5 percent), further to its weakening against those currencies in the previous quarter (Figure 2).​

2. Exchange Rate Volatility

A decline in actual volatility in parallel with a slight increase in implied volatility.

The standard deviation of changes in the shekel/dollar exchange rate, which represents its actual volatility, declined to an average level of 4.6 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020, further to the decline in the previous quarter (see Figure 3).

The average implied volatility in over the counter shekel/dollar options, an indication of expected exchange rate volatility, increased slightly during the quarter, to an average level of 6.3 percent.

The implied volatility in foreign exchange options in emerging markets during the quarter was 10.8 percent. The average level of implied volatility in developed markets during the quarter was 7.7 percent, a decline of 0.5 percentage points compared with the previous quarter (Figure 4).

3. The Activity of the Main Segments in the Foreign Exchange Market[1]

An estimate of the activity of the main segments in the foreign exchange market indicates that during the course of the fourth quarter of 2020, most segments continued with the trends of the third quarter. Institutional investors (pension funds, provident funds, and insurance companies) had net sales of foreign exchange totaling about $5.2 billion and nonresidents increased net foreign exchange sales to about $6.2 billion. In contrast, the business sector continued its net purchases of foreign currency, totaling about $1.8 billion.

4. The Volume of Trade[2]in the Foreign Exchange Market-tables and figures

The average daily tradingvolume declined by about 14 percent during the quarter, to about $6.8 billion, with the decline derived mainly from a decrease in daily trading volume in swaps.

Nonresidents' share of total trading volume (spot and forward transactions, options and swaps) decreased by about 2.2 percentage points to about 41.0 percent at the end of the fourth quarter.


Full press release, including graphs and data

​​

[1]The main segments presented do not make up the entire market-for additional information, see the section on 'Dataset of foreign exchange market activity' in the Bank of Israel's 'Statistical Bulletin' for 2018 :

https://www.boi.org.il/en/NewsAndPublications/RegularPublications/Documents/StatBulletin2018/part-two-1.pdf

[2]Volumes of trade only vis-à-vis the domestic banking system. From the beginning of 2020, the data do not include branches of foreign banks in Israel.​


Disclaimer

Bank of Israel published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aWILLIAM HILL : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - William Hill Plc
PR
12:55aG4S : Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - G4S PLC
PR
12:55aYINFU GOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:55aCASTELLUM : Sells 53 Properties to Funds Managed by Blackstone for $574.6 Million
DJ
12:54aBLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:54aSamson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Alternative Credit Investments PLC
PR
12:54aReserve Money for the week ended February 05, 2021
PU
12:54aLAZARD : January 2021
PU
12:54aLAZARD : Historical AUM January 2021
PU
12:53aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Restructuring Necessary to Remain Competitive, CEO Says
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider now says bitcoin posts were not true
2APPLE INC. : Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report
3HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk boosted by trade recovery, but misses forecasts
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : APPLE PARTNERS WITH TSMC TO DEVELOP MICRO OLED DISPLAYS FOR AR DEVICES:..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ