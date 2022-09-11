Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel sees no new Iran nuclear deal before U.S. November mid-terms

09/11/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Atom symbol and Iran flag

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel does not anticipate a renewal of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers before the U.S. mid-term elections in November, an Israeli official said on Sunday, after European parties to the negotiations voiced frustration with Tehran.

Having supported then-U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal which it deemed too limited, Israel has similarly been advocating against the re-entry sought by the current U.S. administration.

On Saturday, Britain, France and Germany said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions after it tried to link a revival of the deal with a closure of U.N. watchdog probes into uranium traces at three of its nuclear sites.

Tehran called the European statement "unconstructive".

"At this point in time, it appears that a nuclear agreement with Iran will not be signed at least until after the (U.S.) mid-term elections," the Israeli official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Some Israeli commentators saw the remark as anticipating reluctance by U.S. President Joe Biden to enter a deal close enough to the vote for Republican rivals to use it in their domestic campaigns against his Democratic Party.

Briefing the Israeli cabinet on Sunday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid thanked the European powers "for their forthright stand".

"Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic drive to halt the nuclear deal and prevent the lifting of sanction on Iran," he said. "It's not over yet. The road is long. But there are encouraging signs."

Iran, which denies seeking nuclear arms, has since the U.S. walkout itself breached the 2015 deal with ramped-up uranium enrichment, a process that can create bomb fuel down the line.

Israel is not a party to the Vienna talks. But its worries about Iran and threats to take military action against its arch-foe if it deems diplomacy a dead end keep Western capitals attentive.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:34pIsrael sees no new Iran nuclear deal before U.S. November mid-terms
RE
07:33pEBRD to help fund transition from gas to wind power in Egypt
RE
07:26pUKRAINE WAR : major developments since Russia's invasion
RE
07:20pTigrayan forces say ready to accept an AU-led peace process in Ethiopia
RE
07:03pSweden's centre-left bloc narrowly leading election -SVT exit poll
RE
07:03pSweden's centre-left bloc expected to win majority of 176 seats…
RE
07:02pSweden's right-wing bloc projected to win 49.2% of votes in gene…
RE
07:02pUkraine region of Kharkiv reports blackouts, water cuts after Russian attacks, governor says
RE
07:02pGovernor of ukrainian region of kharkiv reports blackouts, water…
RE
07:02pSweden's centre-left bloc projected to win 49.8% of votes in gen…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Xi leaves China for first time since COVID pandemic began to meet Putin
2Winter can lead to rapid de-occupation: Zelenskiy
3Germans switch to costly fan heaters as gas shortage fears bite
4Russia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE - RUSSIA IS PURSUING A DELIBERATE MISIN…

HOT NEWS