Israel sharing COVID-19 data with Pfizer to help fine-tune vaccine rollout

JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel is giving weekly data
updates on its COVID-19 outbreak to vaccine maker Pfizer
under a collaboration agreement that may help other countries
fine-tune their inoculation campaigns and achieve "herd
immunity", officials said.
Israelis began receiving first shots of the vaccine
developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech
on Dec. 19 in one of the world's fastest vaccination rollouts.
Israel's Health Ministry made public most of a 20-page
collaboration agreement it signed with Pfizer, which said the
aim was "to determine whether herd immunity is achieved after
reaching a certain percentage of vaccination coverage in
Israel".
Commercial details such as price and quantity of vaccine
shots supplied were not made public, but the agreement said that
Israel was relying on Pfizer to deliver enough doses at a fast
enough rate to allow it to achieve "herd immunity", meaning a
sufficient portion of the population is immune to the virus.
"While this project is conducted in Israel, the insights
gained will be applicable around the world and we anticipate
will allow governments to maximize the public health impact of
their vaccination campaigns," BioNTech said on Monday in a
statement.
This includes determining potential immunization rates
needed to stop the virus from spreading, it said.
The goal, BioNTech said, was "to monitor the evolution of
the epidemic over time and at different vaccination rates".
"This will help us understand whether a potential decrease
in cases and deaths can be attributed solely to direct vaccine
protection or to both direct and indirect (or 'herd')
protection," it said.
During weekly status reports, Israel will provide Pfizer
with epidemiological data such as: the number of confirmed
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, how many patients were on
ventilators, how many died, as well as an age and other
demographic breakdown.
Such data was available to the public and keeps patients
anonymous, Israeli officials said.
A Pfizer spokeswoman in Israel had no immediate comment.
About a quarter of Israelis have received their first
vaccine shot and 3.5% already got their second dose.
Still, the country is in its third lockdown with infection
rates remaining high. More than half a million cases have been
reported and 4,005 people have died in Israel since the pandemic
began.
