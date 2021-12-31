Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel signs deal to buy $2 billion in U.S. helicopters, tankers

12/31/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A photograph of a CH-53 helicopter is pictured at the booth of Sikorsky - Lockheed Martin company during preparation for the ILA Berlin Air Show in Schoenefeld

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co KC-46 refuelling planes, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Friday, estimating the total price at around $2 billion.

The deal, signed on Thursday, is part of an upgrade of Israel's air force capabilities and includes an option to buy six additional helicopters, a ministry statement said.

It said the first helicopters were due to arrive in Israel in 2026. Brigadier-General Shimon Tsentsiper, chief of materiel for the air force, told Israel's Army Radio on Thursday that the refuelling planes on order would not be delivered before 2025.

He said Israel was trying to bring forward the delivery of the KC-46s, and eventually wanted a total of four of them.

Israeli media have speculated that the refuelling planes could be crucial for carrying out a long-threatened air strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. Tsentsiper said the air force's current refuelling capacities were sufficient for its missions.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)

By Dan Williams


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -0.19% 353.58 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.47% 202.71 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13aChina commerce ministry expects retail sales to reach around 50 trln yuan by 2025
RE
08:13aSouth Africa's rand flat against dollar in thin trade
RE
08:11aThree shot dead in protests in Sudan's Omdurman, medics say
RE
08:11aTurkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries
RE
08:09aGabon, Cameroonian crude spot tenders in focus
RE
08:06aS.Korea's disgraced ex-president Park freed after nearly 5 years in prison
RE
08:04aEgyptian net foreign assets drop for second month in November
RE
08:04aHong Kong says Omicron variant has spread despite COVID restrictions
RE
08:02aS.Africa lifts curfew as it says COVID-19 fourth wave peaks
RE
08:01aIsrael signs deal to buy $2 billion in U.S. helicopters, tankers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..
3'Serious' talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy
4JPMorgan, Citi staff to start 2022 with remote work
5Wind-driven Colorado grass fire destroys hundreds of homes, displaces t..

HOT NEWS