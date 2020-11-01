Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine as schools slowly reopen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 05:13am EST

JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Israel began human trials on Sunday for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate which, if successful, could be ready for the general public by the end of next summer.

Eighty volunteers will initially take part in the trial that will be expanded to 960 people in December. Should those trials succeed a third stage with 30,000 volunteers is scheduled for April/May.

"We are in the final stretch," said Shmuel Shapira, Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research.

The institute, which is overseen by the Defense Ministry, began animal trials for its "BriLife" vaccine in March and announced a week ago it had received regulatory approval to take it to the next stage.

For a factbox on the many vaccine candidates in human trials worldwide, please click on

Shmuel Yitzhaki, head of the institute's biology division, told Reuters that if all goes well the vaccine could reach the general population by the end of next summer.

While the first batch of volunteers received the potential vaccine, around the country elementary students returned to school as a second nationwide lockdown comes to a gradual end.

Restrictions in Israel, with a population of 9 million, are being slowly lifted following a steady decline in the rate of daily infections.

First through fourth graders were the first to return to school on Sunday. Older kids are still learning from home.

The government also approved the reopening in stages of businesses and recreational activities.

The country reported 674 new cases on Friday - down from a peak of more than 9,000 several weeks ago. It has reported 2,541 deaths from the pandemic. (Reporting by Dedi Hayun and Ari Rabinovitch; editing by David Evans)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00aRED MIRAGE, BLUE MIRAGE : Beware of early U.S. election wins
RE
05:45aFed Turns Attention to Asset Purchases After Spelling Out Low-Rate Pledges
DJ
05:13aIsrael starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine as schools slowly reopen
RE
03:01aChina Evergrande to sell 40.96% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui
RE
03:00aChina Evergrande to sell 40.96% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui
RE
02:43aIndonesia eyes increased U.S. investment, trade after preference extension
RE
02:05aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Countdown starts for ِdrilling in South Pars Phase 11
PU
01:45aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : 1st phase of Goreh-Jask Pipeline Project 76 Complete
PU
01:31aFour killed in Typhoon Goni, Philippines braces for another storm
RE
01:31aFour killed in Typhoon Goni, Philippines braces for another storm
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EU antitrust chief does not see breakup of tech giants-paper
2BEZEQ THE ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION C : BEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION : Israel's Bezeq expects third-quarter w..
3AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Tan Sri Anthony Francis Fe..
4China Evergrande to sell 40.96% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui
5BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B.S.C. : BANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK launches a new service to update cu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group