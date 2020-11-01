Israel starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine as schools slowly reopen

JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Israel began human trials on
Sunday for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate which, if successful,
could be ready for the general public by the end of next summer.
Eighty volunteers will initially take part in the trial that
will be expanded to 960 people in December. Should those trials
succeed a third stage with 30,000 volunteers is scheduled for
April/May.
"We are in the final stretch," said Shmuel Shapira, Director
General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research.
The institute, which is overseen by the Defense Ministry,
began animal trials for its "BriLife" vaccine in March and
announced a week ago it had received regulatory approval to take
it to the next stage.
Shmuel Yitzhaki, head of the institute's biology division,
told Reuters that if all goes well the vaccine could reach the
general population by the end of next summer.
While the first batch of volunteers received the potential
vaccine, around the country elementary students returned to
school as a second nationwide lockdown comes to a gradual end.
Restrictions in Israel, with a population of 9 million, are
being slowly lifted following a steady decline in the rate of
daily infections.
First through fourth graders were the first to return to
school on Sunday. Older kids are still learning from home.
The government also approved the reopening in stages of
businesses and recreational activities.
The country reported 674 new cases on Friday - down from a
peak of more than 9,000 several weeks ago. It has reported 2,541
deaths from the pandemic.
