Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit

01/30/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Israeli President Herzog visits the UAE for the first time

DUBAI (Reuters) -Israel's president said his country supports the United Arab Emirates security needs and seeks stronger regional ties during the first such visit to the Gulf state on Sunday, as world powers try to revive an Iran nuclear deal.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed U.S.-brokered normalisation agreements with Israel, dubbed the "Abraham Accords", in 2020. The two Gulf states and Israel share concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region.

Isaac Herzog discussed security and bilateral relations with the UAE's de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE has in the past fortnight been attacked twice with drones and missiles by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group.

"We completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty by terrorist groups. We are here together to find ways and means to bring full security to people who seek peace in our region," Herzog said during the meeting, in comments released by his office.

Sheikh Mohammed said Israel and the UAE share a "common view of the threats to regional stability and peace, particularly those posed by militias and terrorist forces".

En route to the UAE President Herzog's plane flew over Saudi Arabia, which he said was "truly a very moving moment". Riyadh and Israel do not have diplomatic ties, but Israel has said it would like to establish a relationship with the kingdom which is home to Islam's two holiest sites.

"The Abraham Accords should be continued and more nations should join us in this endeavour," Herzog told Sheikh Mohammed.

The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial post. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.

President Herzog met the UAE's foreign minister other officials, UAE state news agency WAM said. He will also meet Jewish communities in the UAE, which is the region's commercial and tourism hub.

Israel on Jan. 18 offered security and intelligence support to the UAE against further drone attacks, according to a letter released on Tuesday by Israel's leader.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Lisa Barrington, Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL 3.27% 3.16 Delayed Quote.-57.41%
ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 2.59% 6.34 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.00% 4.0937 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6725 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Bargain hunters study stock valuations after big declines
RE
08:56aSecurity forces fire tear gas as Sudanese defy protest ban
RE
08:47aHong Kong govt says commenting on its COVID strategy is not "illegal"
RE
08:45aNATO calls on Europe to diversify energy supply amid standoff with Russia
RE
08:34aNATO calls on Europe to diversify energy supply amid standoff with Russia
RE
08:24aUK's Harry and Meghan voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation
RE
08:07aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
08:07aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
08:06aPolice arrest Macau's No 2 junket boss in crackdown
RE
08:06aExplainer-Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
2Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
3German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
4Police arrest Macau's No 2 junket boss in crackdown
5U.S. bans Malaysian glove maker YTY imports over suspected forced labor

HOT NEWS