Israel to end COVID-19 restrictions after vaccine success

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - Israel will end local COVID-19
restrictions following a successful vaccine rollout that has
nearly stamped out new infections, the country's Health Ministry
said on Sunday.
With the majority of the population having received the
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and about 92% of those 50 and older
inoculated or recovered, Israel has been gradually reopening its
economy after three lockdowns.
The country reported just 12 new virus cases on Saturday,
down from a daily peak of more than 10,000 in January.
Curbs on higher-risk activities and limits on how many
people can gather in a specific area remain, with a
government-issued “Green Pass” that indicates immunity
post-vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 allowing greater
freedom.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Sunday that he will
not be extending the arrangement, meaning the restrictions and
the Green Pass system will be revoked from the start of June.
"The economy and the citizens of Israel will get extra room
to breathe," he said, but also warned that they could be
reimposed should the situation take a turn.
Israel will still keep its borders closed to most incoming
travel, though it has started to let in small groups of
vaccinated tourists. The Health Ministry will also reexamine the
requirement to wear face masks in closed spaces.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Jan Harvey)