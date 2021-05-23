Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel to end COVID-19 restrictions after vaccine success

05/23/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM, May 23 (Reuters) - Israel will end local COVID-19 restrictions following a successful vaccine rollout that has nearly stamped out new infections, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the majority of the population having received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and about 92% of those 50 and older inoculated or recovered, Israel has been gradually reopening its economy after three lockdowns.

The country reported just 12 new virus cases on Saturday, down from a daily peak of more than 10,000 in January.

Curbs on higher-risk activities and limits on how many people can gather in a specific area remain, with a government-issued “Green Pass” that indicates immunity post-vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 allowing greater freedom.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Sunday that he will not be extending the arrangement, meaning the restrictions and the Green Pass system will be revoked from the start of June.

"The economy and the citizens of Israel will get extra room to breathe," he said, but also warned that they could be reimposed should the situation take a turn.

Israel will still keep its borders closed to most incoming travel, though it has started to let in small groups of vaccinated tourists. The Health Ministry will also reexamine the requirement to wear face masks in closed spaces. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pBitcoin down almost 50% from year's high
RE
02:37pSolutions 30 says it has given EY all requested information
RE
02:31pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 586,793 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 586,335 In Previous Report On May 22
RE
02:03pIsrael to end COVID-19 restrictions after vaccine success
RE
01:38pBOX OFFICE : 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas
RE
01:37pElon Musk Has Become Bitcoin's Biggest Influencer -- Update
DJ
10:15aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY  : President Andrzej Duda of Poland to Visit Turkey
PU
10:14aU.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal
RE
09:54aU.S. Senate Republican sees 7-10 day window for infrastructure deal
RE
09:54aU.s. senator blunt says he believes republicans and white house have 'a week or 10 days' to overcome differences on infrastructure - fox news
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.9% to $34,156
2Bitcoin down almost 50% from year's high
3Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : CureVac works to boost production capacity ahead of expected vaccine a..
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

HOT NEWS