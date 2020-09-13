Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

Israel to impose a three-week nationwide lockdown -media reports

09/13/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

JERUSALEM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Israel's government has approved the imposition of a three-week nationwide lockdown, starting on Friday, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Israel's Ynet news website and Channel 12 television reported on Sunday.

During the lockdown Israelis will have to stay within 500 metres of their houses, Channel 12 reported. But Israel's Ben Gurion airport will remain open, another TV channel reported.

The new measure was approved after cases of COVID-19 spiked in recent weeks, and amid criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the virus and the economy.

Netanyahu was expected to give a televised address Sunday night regarding his cabinet's decision. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by William Maclean)

