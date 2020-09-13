Israel to impose a three-week nationwide lockdown -media reports

JERUSALEM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Israel's government has
approved the imposition of a three-week nationwide lockdown,
starting on Friday, to contain the spread of the coronavirus,
Israel's Ynet news website and Channel 12 television reported on
Sunday.
During the lockdown Israelis will have to stay within 500
metres of their houses, Channel 12 reported. But Israel's Ben
Gurion airport will remain open, another TV channel reported.
The new measure was approved after cases of COVID-19 spiked
in recent weeks, and amid criticism of Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the virus and the economy.
Netanyahu was expected to give a televised address Sunday
night regarding his cabinet's decision.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by William Maclean)