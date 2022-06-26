Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel to let more Palestinians work in manufacturing to fill labour shortage

06/26/2022 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Palestinian men from Gaza enter Israel to work

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's cabinet approved issuing 3,500 additional permits for Palestinian workers in Israel's manufacturing and services sectors, increasing the number to 12,000 to help relieve a shortage of skilled staff, the Economy Ministry said on Sunday.

Workers from the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territories which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East War, require permits to cross checkpoints and enter Israel where wages are higher.

Israel employs nearly 100,000 West Bank and Gaza Palestinian workers, according to the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority. But most work in construction or agriculture, with only a comparatively small number given permits for jobs in factories or the services sector.

Israel's jobless rate is around 3%, and the economy ministry said the existence of 14,000 vacancies in manufacturing was creating a barrier to economic growth.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai said in a statement that in addition to the extra work permits for Palestinians, the ministry plans to work to increase manufacturing productivity through automation and digitalisation.

The quota for Palestinian workers in manufacturing will automatically be reduced if the annual average unemployment rate in Israel rises above 7.5%, the government said.

Ron Tomer, head of Israel's Manufacturers' Association, called the decision to boost numbers of Palestinians allowed to work in Israel a "lifeline" for the industrial sector given severe shortages of workers.

"There are currently thousands of open jobs that manufacturers find difficult to fill, and we believe that increasing the quota will help reduce the severe shortage at least in the short and medium term and help the industry continue to operate and grow in Israel," he said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza; Editing by Peter Graff)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16pLeaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin
RE
12:16pUkraine attacks Crimean oil-drilling platform for second time in a week - Tass
RE
12:12pEurope must give developing nations alternative to Chinese funds - EU's von der Leyen
RE
12:08p'Kindred spirits' Biden, Scholz work to heal U.S.-German ties
RE
12:03p'TOP GUN : Maverick' Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes 'Doctor Strange 2' as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally
RE
12:01p'Kindred spirits' Biden, Scholz work to heal U.S.-German ties
RE
11:50aCanada has a path to "soft landing," finance minister Freeland says- CBC
RE
11:45aItaly's Draghi backs large investments in gas infrastructure in developing countries
RE
11:45aITALY PM DRAGHI : At present we need larger investment in gas inf…
RE
11:21aU.S. aims to raise $200 billion as part of G7 rival to China's Belt & Road
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in ..
3ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
4Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
5Legal clashes await U.S. companies covering workers' abortion costs

HOT NEWS