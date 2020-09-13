Israel to lock down nationwide in main holiday season amid COVID-19 surge

JERUSALEM, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Israel will enter a
three-week nationwide lockdown starting on Friday to contain the
spread of the coronavirus after a second- wave surge of new
cases, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
During the lockdown, which comes during the Jewish
high-holiday season, Israelis will have to stay within 500
metres of their houses, but can travel to workplaces that will
be allowed to operate on a limited basis.
Schools and shopping malls will be closed but supermarkets
and pharmacies will remain open. The public sector will operate
with fewer staff, but non-governmental offices and businesses
will not have to close, as long as they do not accept customers.
Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people and no more than
20 people outdoors.
"I know those measures will exact a heavy price on us all,"
Netanyahu said in a televised address. "This is not the kind of
holiday we are used to. And we certainly won't be able to
celebrate with our extended families."
The Finance Ministry said the lockdown will cost the
economy, which slipped into a recession in the wake of the
virus, an estimated 6.5 billion shekels ($1.88 billion).
Netanyahu, who has faced increasing criticism over his
handling of the coronavirus crisis, said he instructed his
finance minister to come up with a new economic package to
assist businesses hurt by the lockdown.
Israel declared an even tighter lockdown in April when the
virus first arrived, after which daily cases dropped to low
double digits among a population of nine million.
But as the economy reopened, daily infections jumped,
passing 4,000 last week. On Saturday, 2,715 new cases were
reported. Since the outbreak began, 1,108 people have died.
The country's health system "raised a red flag" a few days
ago, spurring the government to act, Netanyahu said.
The director general of the Health Ministry, Hezi Levy, said
in a radio interview earlier on Sunday that "dozens of
localities are being sucked into the circle of morbidity."
"We have to impose severe restrictions, but they will be
able to stem this wave and not bring us to the brink of an
abyss," Levy said.
