Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israel to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff

01/02/2022 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People receive a fourth dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine after Israel's Health Ministry approved a second booster for the immunocompromised, in Ramat Gan

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that Israel would offer a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 60 and to medical staff as it faces a surge in Omicron variant infections.

Israel last week approved a fourth dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, a second booster, for people who are immune-compromised and the elderly living in care homes.

"We now have a new layer of defence," Bennett said in a televised news conference, adding that Israel's top government medical official, whose approval is needed to expand the booster campaign, had signed off on the latest move.

"Israel will once again be pioneering the global vaccination effort," Bennett said.

Earlier, the Health Ministry's Director-General Nachman Ash said Israel could reach herd immunity as Omicron infections mounted and Merck & Co's molnupiravir anti-viral pill was approved for use in COVID-19 patients over 18.

Herd immunity is the point at which a population is protected from a virus, either through vaccination or by people having developed antibodies by contracting the disease.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has caused a wave of coronavirus cases, with worldwide infections hitting a record high, with an average of just over one million cases detected each day between Dec. 24 and 30, Reuters data showed.

Deaths, however, have not risen to the same degree, raising hopes that the new variant is less lethal, a view Bennett also echoed in describing the second booster as largely a bid to prevent serious illness among the elderly.

Daily cases in Israel are expected to reach record highs in the coming three weeks. Bennett said that up to 50,000 people might soon be infected each day, while eligibility for testing could be tightened to help relieve long lines at testing stations.

"The (infection) numbers will have to be very high in order to reach herd immunity," Ash told 103 FM Radio earlier. "This is possible but we don't want to reach it by means of infections, we want it to happen as a result of many people vaccinating."

The head of the health ministry's coronavirus task force, Salman Zarka, said herd immunity was far from guaranteed, because experience over the past two years showed that some COVID-19 patients who recovered were later reinfected.

Israel's health ministry says around 60% of its 9.4 million population are fully vaccinated, almost all with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which means they have either received three doses or have recently had their second.

But hundreds of thousands of those eligible for a third inoculation have so far not taken it.

Over the past 10 days, daily infections have more than quadrupled. Severe cases have also climbed, but at a far lower rate, rising from about 80 to around 100.

(Editing by xxxxx)

By Maayan Lubell


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE 0.39% 257.8 Delayed Quote.216.24%
PFIZER, INC. 1.11% 59.05 Delayed Quote.60.42%
WEIZMANN LIMITED 1.77% 57.55 Delayed Quote.20.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pOne found, two people still missing after Colorado wildfire
RE
03:17pOmicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to kick off 2022
RE
03:15pRichard Leakey, Kenyan conservationist who campaigned against ivory trade, has died
RE
03:00pEnglish school children to wear masks to tackle Omicron surge
RE
02:46pOPEC+ report sees short-lived, mild impact from Omicron variant
RE
02:34pTwo people killed in anti-military protests in Sudan, doctors say
RE
02:33pDutch police disperse anti-lockdown protesters in Amsterdam
RE
02:10pIsrael to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff
RE
01:59pTwitter permanently bans U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
RE
01:48pOPEC+ sees short-lived, mild impact from Omicron variant - JTC report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla surmounts supply chain woes with blockbuster Q4 deliveries
2Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
3Israel to offer fourth COVID vaccine shot to over 60s, medical staff
4Omicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to ki..
5AT&T, Verizon CEOs reject U.S. request for 5G deployment delay

HOT NEWS