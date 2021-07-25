Log in
Israel to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet global target

07/25/2021 | 09:29am EDT
A general view of the urban landscape of Tel Aviv

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Sunday that by mid-century it would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 2015 levels, as part of an international push to limit global warming.

The government approved the 2050 target and set an interim target of 2030 to reduce emissions by 27% from levels in 2015, the year when global climate accords were agreed in Paris.

The Paris deal aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, and preferably by 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared with pre-industrial levels.

"We set significant goals, we met our international commitment on time, and most importantly, we mobilised the entire government," Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg said.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said national targets included a 96% reduction in carbon emissions from transport, an 85% reduction from the electricity sector and a 92% reduction in the municipal waste sector.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
