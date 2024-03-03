STORY: Israel has agreed to revise the lyrics of its potential submission to the Eurovision Song Contest after organizers took issue with lyrics that appeared to reference Hamas' October 7 attack, Israel's national broadcaster Kan said on Sunday (March 3).

The leading Israeli submission is "October Rain," a ballad sung by female soloist Eden Golan.

Eurovision, which will take place in May in the Swedish city of Malmo, bills itself as a non-political event.

It can disqualify contestants deemed to have breached that rule. Broadcaster Kan is tasked with choosing Israel's entry.

"October Rain" includes lines such as "There's no air left to breathe" and "They were all good children, each one of them", according to lyrics leaked to the media and later confirmed by Kan.

They appear to allude to people who holed up in shelters as Hamas gunmen carried out a killing and kidnapping spree, which sparked Israel's devastating assault on Gaza.

Kan said it has asked the writers of "October Rain" and second place finalist "Dance Forever" to revise their lyrics.