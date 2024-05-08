May 8 (Reuters) - Senior Israeli officials have warned their U.S. counterparts that the Biden administration's decision to pause some weapons shipments to Israel could jeopardize hostage negotiations, Axios reported on Wednesday citing two unidentified sources briefed on the matter. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago)
