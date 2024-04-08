By Joshua Kirby

Israel's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate in place, stressing the need for stability amid continued military conflict.

The Bank of Israel's policy committee decided Monday to leave the rate at 4.50%, just 25 basis points below the level it stood at before October, when Hamas militants attacked communities in southern Israel and the latter retaliated with aerial bombardment and ground invasion of the densely-populated Gaza strip. Israel has also stepped up controls in the West Bank and targeted Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The war has dealt a severe blow to Israel's economy, which lost about a fifth of its total value on year in the last three months of 2023. Nevertheless, the effects are expected to lessen throughout 2024, and the economy should grow by 2.0% over the course of the year, according to the bank's forecasts.

"Indicators of economic activity and employment point to a continued gradual recovery following the sharp decline that took place with the outbreak of the war," the bank said. "Expansion of activity has mainly been due to recovery of demand. Supply constraints remain high in a number of industries."

With continuing conflict, the bank said its focus remains on stabilizing markets and reducing uncertainty, including keeping inflation within a target range. Inflation could be driven higher again by the depreciation of the Israeli shekel, rising oil prices and the developments of the war, the bank cautioned.

