STORY: :: Israeli Minister Benny Gantz withdraws his centrist

party from Netanyahu's coalition government

:: File

:: Gantz cited Netanyahu's lack of postwar strategy

in Gaza as the reason for his resignation

:: Benny Gantz, Former Israeli minister

"Regrettably, Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing toward true victory, which is the justification for the ongoing and painful cost (of war). That is why we are leaving the emergency government today, with a heavy heart but with full confidence."

:: June 9, 2024

:: Ramat Gan, Israel

(Gantz)

"I was very privileged together with my friends to bring to the Cabinet Room all the experience we have. I know that the other people are staying mainly Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister himself. They know what should be done. Hopefully they will stick to what should be done. Then it will be okay."

Netanyahu issued a brief statement calling on Gantz not to "abandon the front," but his departure will not endanger the parliamentary majority of 64 seats in the 120-seat Knesset held by the ruling right-wing coalition.

Gantz's resignation had been expected ever since he presented the conservative prime minister with a June 8 deadline to come up with a clear day-after strategy for Gaza, where Israel has been pressing a devastating military offensive against the ruling Palestinian militant group Hamas.

His departure means that Netanyahu will lose the backing of a centrist bloc that has helped broaden support for the government in Israel and abroad, at a time of increasing diplomatic and domestic pressure eight months into the Gaza war.