Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israeli PM speaks to Germany's Scholz on Iran nuclear deal

08/18/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid convenes cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, pressing Israel's position that efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Iran should end, a senior Israeli diplomatic official said.

As well as speaking with Scholz, Lapid spoke to Ted Deutch, chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee's Middle East Subcommittee and with the U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nide, the official said.

The head of Israel's National Security Council, Eyal Hulata, is due to travel to the United States next week for more talks.

The conversations came days after the European Union submitted a "final" draft text aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal which former U.S. President Donald Trump walked away from in 2018.

In an emailed statement, the Israeli official said the time had come to walk away from the talks with Iran, adding: "Anything else sends a message of weakness."

"Now is the time to sit and talk about what to do going forward in order to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," the official said.

Israel has repeatedly spoken out against efforts to revive the deal, reserving the right to take military action to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon or against Iranian-backed militant groups in the region.

Iran, which has long denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon, has warned of a "crushing" response to any Israeli attack.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57pUkraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy
RE
01:55pTwo die in violent storms pounding Italy; more bad weather forecast
RE
01:42pIndia cuts windfall tax on local crude, hikes jet fuel and diesel export duty - CNBC-TV18
RE
01:42pFed's George says pace, endpoint of rate hikes remains matter of debate
RE
01:31pRussia charges to third in list countries using China's yuan
RE
01:22pUs crude futures rise by $3 to session high of $91.24/bbl…
RE
01:20pLaser incidents reported by U.S. pilots hit record in 2021 -- report
RE
01:13pOil prices extend gains, brent crude futures rise $3 to session…
RE
01:13pChile's SQM expects strong lithium demand despite price pressures
RE
01:12pIsraeli PM speaks to Germany's Scholz on Iran nuclear deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil up 3% on U.S. crude stocks data, tight supply outlook
2Asset managers on alert after 'WhatsApp' crackdown on banks
3Joint Press Release: Sibanye-Stillwater and Heraeus enter into a partne..
4U.S. weekly jobless claims edged lower last week
5South Africa suspends anti-dumping duty on Brazilian chicken

HOT NEWS