Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israeli air force holds "surprise" combat drill along northern border

02/15/2021 | 12:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Israel's air force began a "surprise exercise" to improve combat readiness along the country's northern border, the military said on Monday.

The military said that during the drill, will which last until Wednesday, there would be an increase of air traffic throughout the country and that explosions could be heard in northern Israel.

It said the "exercise simulates combat scenarios in the northern front, and will test all components in the (air force's) core missions, including maintaining aerial superiority, protecting the country's skies, as well as attacking and gathering intelligence."

Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria against Iranian targets trying to establish a permanent military presence there, and against advanced weapons shipments to Tehran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/14Indian shares scale record high; financials lead gains
RE
02/14Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
RE
02/14JGB futures fall as recovery hopes push money into stocks
RE
02/14Indonesia Trade Surplus Narrowed in January
DJ
02/14Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
RE
02/14Israeli air force holds "surprise" combat drill along northern border
RE
02/14Indonesia says number of poor rises by 2.76 million due to pandemic
RE
02/14MONGOLIA-WORLD BANK GROUP PARTNERSHIP : Three Decades of Partnering for Prosperity
PU
02/14Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
2TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCOR : TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Japan's quake-rattled utility has ..
3Oil hits 13-months highs on fears of Middle East tensions
4Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
5Asian shares hit all-time highs, oil rises on Middle East tensions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ