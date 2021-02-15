Israeli air force holds "surprise" combat drill along northern border

JERUSALEM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Israel's air force began a
"surprise exercise" to improve combat readiness along the
country's northern border, the military said on Monday.
The military said that during the drill, will which last
until Wednesday, there would be an increase of air traffic
throughout the country and that explosions could be heard in
northern Israel.
It said the "exercise simulates combat scenarios in the
northern front, and will test all components in the (air
force's) core missions, including maintaining aerial
superiority, protecting the country's skies, as well as
attacking and gathering intelligence."
Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria
against Iranian targets trying to establish a permanent military
presence there, and against advanced weapons shipments to
Tehran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Gerry Doyle)