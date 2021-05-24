Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Israeli businesses lost $368 million during Gaza fighting

05/24/2021 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Israeli-Palestinian violence flares up

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli businesses lost 1.2 billion shekels ($368 million) during 11 days of fighting between Israel and the Hamas militant group in Gaza, the country's main industrial group said on Monday.

The Manufacturers' Association, which represents some 1,500 firms and 400,000 workers, said the loss was mostly due to employees choosing to stay at home due to the nearly nonstop Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza.

About a third of workers were absent from work in southern Israel and about 10% stayed home in areas closer to the commerical hub of central Israel, the association said.

"The non-arrival of workers led to a significant decrease in the outputs of industrial companies, a decline in sales and a direct harm to revenues," it said.

While rockets fell in Israel, heavy Israeli bombardment across the border caused massive damage in the Gaza Strip, with the Hamas media office estimating $40 million in damage to factories and the strip's industrial zone and other industrial facilities, in addition to $22 million in damage to the energy sector.

Medical officials in Gaza said 248 people were killed during the fighting, while in Israel medics put the death toll at 13. A ceasefire held into a fourth day on Monday.

Israel's government has yet to publish its damage estimate from the May 10-21 conflict.

Fifty Israeli factories suffered millions of shekels of direct damage from rocket shrapnel, the manufacturers association said. It did not include in its estimate indirect damage, like cancelled orders.

During the last major hostilities between Israel and Hamas, a 2014 war that lasted seven weeks, Israel's central bank estimated the country's economy took a 3.5 billion shekel hit, plus nearly the same amount in damage to the tourism sector.

Ron Tomer, president of the association, called on the government to set up a permanent compensation scheme that would more efficiently help businesses in future rounds of fighting. Israel's parliamentary finance committee is slated to debate the issue on Tuesday.

"It is not time for bureaucracy and procrastination rather for rehabilitation and full support for these companies, which throughout the operation proved they know how to function and produce under rocket fire," he said.

Israel's economy is starting to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, with official data on Monday showing the jobless rate at 7.9% in April while other data signal a spike in job vacancies. Growth is expected at 4-7% in 2021 after a 2.6% contraction in 2020.

($1 = 3.2575 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Giles Elgood)

By Steven Scheer


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59aCHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT  : Stronger national carbon targets must be backed by clear-cut policies
PU
09:56aFed's Brainard says she expects pricing pressures to subside over time
RE
09:50aIsraeli businesses lost $368 million during Gaza fighting
RE
09:45aOil prices rise on potential hitch in Iran talks
RE
09:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The search for bullish catalysts is stalling
09:43aKREMLIN CRITIC KHODORKOVSKY TELLS EUROPE : sanction Belarus's oil and potash producers
RE
09:43aLONDON - FORMER RUSSIAN OIL TYCOON KHODORKOVSKY SAYS : European countries should, like the usa, sanction belarus oil company belneftekhim and potash producer belaruskali
RE
09:40aLONDON - FORMER RUSSIAN OIL TYCOON KHODORKOVSKY SAYS : Protasevich must be freed and europe should hit lukashenko's "wallet"
RE
09:39aLONDON - FORMER RUSSIAN OIL TYCOON KHODORKOVSKY SAYS ON BELARUS JET INCIDENT : Europe must punish belarus for this act of piracy
RE
09:34aKBRA Releases ESG Research — Cybersecurity and Credit Risk
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Cryptocurrencies punch back after Sunday sell-off
2China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS