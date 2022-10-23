Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Israeli court gives Lebanon maritime deal a green light

10/23/2022 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A UN peacekeeper (UNIFIL) vehicle drives near signs bearing names of cities, in Naqoura

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday rejected petitions that would have held up a landmark U.S.-brokered deal setting a maritime border with Lebanon.

Four groups, including an opposition lawmaker, had asked the court to force the government - which is looking to fast-track the deal ahead of a Nov. 1 election - to instead hold a full vote in parliament.

The court's decision eliminates one of the last hurdles in Israel that could disrupt the deal.

While limited in scope, the maritime deal marks a significant compromise between neighbours with a history of war and hostility, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of recent tensions.

The United States has praised the deal as a "historic breakthrough".

There has been some opposition in Israel to how the government has handled the deal. Prime Minister Yair Lapid said his government's approval was sufficient, while his opposition says it must be ratified by parliament, especially during an election run-up.

The agreement sets a border between Lebanese and Israeli waters for the first time and also establishes a mechanism for both countries to get royalties from TotalEnergies' exploration of an offshore gas field that straddles the boundary.

(Reporting by Emily Rose; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:17aFrench government: on right track over further easing petrol supply problems
RE
06:16aBeijing party chief Cai uses loyalty to Xi to vault to top rank
RE
06:07aBrazil's top footballers lean toward Bolsonaro in polarized race
RE
06:00aQatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
RE
05:58aLi Xi gets graft-busting role on China's new Standing Committee
RE
05:36aRishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister
RE
05:34aIsraeli court gives Lebanon maritime deal a green light
RE
05:31aBoris Johnson battling to win support for PM comeback bid
RE
05:31aSunak: the united kingdom is a great country but we face a prof…
RE
05:31aSunak: i am standing to be the next british prime minister…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
3Factbox-China's new elite Communist Party leadership
4Japan's stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party execu..
5Reaction to China's 20th Communist Party Congress

HOT NEWS